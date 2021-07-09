The Enid Plainsmen won their first game of the Big Fire Pocket Radar Invitational, 10-0 against the Demon Dawgs on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Radar Park.
Jacob Kennedy started the game for the Plainsmen and pitched six innings while only giving up one run. Enid head coach Brad Gore said he though Kennedy and the rest of the pitching staff threw really well in the game.
But it wasn't just the pitching that had Gore impressed, he also said he liked the way the team was playing on offense, especially since it came against a quality opponent.
"I was really pleased with our kids today, I think that may have been the best baseball game we played all summer, because the team we played was a quality team," he said.
Aydan Voitik had three hits and three RBIs on the day. He helped manufacture a six-run sixth inning for the Plainsmen with a bases-clearing double.
"We just kind of did our thing," Gore said. "We got our base runners and got some timely hits and that's just how we've got to do it."
Enid has one more game on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. against the Sluggers Baseball Club at Southwestern Oklahoma State University before moving on to championship bracket on Saturday and Sunday.
