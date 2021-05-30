WOODWARD — The Plainsmen split their two games on Saturday for the second day in a row at the Travelers Memorial Tournament.
Sophomore Bennett Percival pitched a complete game for the Plainsmen in their first game, a 10-0 win over Vici. They fell in their second game, 13-2 against the Southwest Shockers Black.
“A bunch of kids played really hard and gave a lot of effort all day,” Enid head coach Brad Gore said after the game. “Playing two doubleheaders in back-to-back days … it’s a lot of baseball. So I was proud of our kids for staying hooked up.”
In the win against Vici, Gore said he was pleased with the play of his young pitcher. He also said that’s a position group he wants to see grow throughout the summer.
“That’s kind of what our thing is this summer, to try to develop all of our players, but our pitchers especially,” Gore said.
Garrett Shull drove in three runs with two hits, and McCage Hartling had two hits as well.
In the team’s second game, Gore said he felt the team gave up too many costly walks.
“All of our guys had good stuff they just couldn’t find the plate,” Gore said. “We’re just trying to build off each game, and we’re gonna have some ups and downs with these young kids. Development’s what this summer is about.”
The team scored two runs in the fifth inning on a two-RBI double by Ashton Peterson. The Shockers held Enid to just three hits in the game.
The team played four pitchers in the contest, and all four were freshmen or eighth- graders last season.
“I just think the kids played pretty hard — even when we were getting beat, it wasn’t from a lack of effort,” Gore said. “That’s just baseball, and we’re learning from it.”
Enid will play Marlow on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the medal round.
