PONCA CITY — Enid’s boys captured two individual championships at the Class 6A regional track championships Saturday at Ponca City High School.
Ruben Daniels won the 800 meters in 2:03.04 and was second in the 3,200 (10:04.65) and third in the 1,600 (4:35.30).
Donovan Rieman won the shot put with a throw of 48-9, four feet better than the runner-up.
The Plainsmen also had two seconds — J.J. Wheeler, 110 hurdles, 16.01 and Maxwell Smith, 200, 23.14.
All qualified for the state meet Saturday.
EHS had two fourths — Smith, 400 (52.41) and Conner Pyntilla, long jump (18-11½). The 3,200 relay of Daniels, Willie Johnson, Noah Voth and Brian Higbee was fifth in 8:40.63.
All three could earn an at-large berth if their times are among the top four of non-automatic qualifiers statewide.
“This is the best day we have had at regionals since I’ve been the head coach,’’ said seventh-year head coach Kareem Sears. “It was a great day. It feels good to see the boys’ hard work pay off.’’
Daniels “filled his plate,’’ Sears said.
“He won the 800 by at least 10 feet,’’ Sears said.
Rieman said his shot put throw was his worst of the season.
“If that’s his worst, I would like to see what his best is,’’ Sears said. “He has a legit shot at state.’’
Sears said he was proud of Wheeler, who had moved to Enid from Houston last year.
“We didn’t know what he could do, but he stuck to it and made state,’’ Sears said.
Smith had missed some of the season with injuries.
“The rest worked out for him,’’ Sears said. “He ran great today.’’
The Pacers had automatic qualifiers in Lauren Powell (17.15) and Mya Rodriguez (17.73), who were second and third in the 100 hurdles.
Powell was leading the 300s when she turned an ankle. EHS coach Steve Bloom said she should be ready for state.
Rodriguez was fourth in the 300 hurdles (50.39). The 3,200 relay of Sarah Hwong, Sarah Bonebreak, Megan Poggenpohl and Christa Carr was fourth in 11:52.90.
Taking fifths were Yeeun Lee, 110 hurdles, 18.11; the 800 relay of Lauren Powell, Brianna Clayton, Avery Sampson and Rodriguez, 1:55.44; and the 1,600 relay of Sampson, Clayton, Hwong and Poggenpohl, 4:44.12. The 400 relay of Powell, Clayton, Sampson and Rodriguez was sixth in 53.65.
“We hope to get some of those kids in (as at-large),’’ Bloom said. “The kids ran their hearts out today. You can’t ask for anything more than that.’’
Bloom singled out the heart of Lauren Simpson, who tried to compete despite being ill. She was ninth in the long jump (12-4).
“She showed a lot of guts,’’ Bloom said.
Bloom said he was encouraged about the future with most of the team being underclassmen.
