OKLAHOMA CITY — A furious Plainsmen comeback just fell short in Enid's boys 61-58 loss to No. 5-ranked Putnam City North Saturday at the Panthers' gym.
The Plainsmen, down 49-34 going into the final period, put on a 24-12 fourth quarter blitz and had a chance to tie the game at the end. However, the EHS boys turned the ball over on their final possession trying to set up a play for Landry Harris.
"That shows the character of these kids,'' said Enid coach Curtis Foster, whose team had played Midwest City for homecoming Friday night. "They fought right down to the end. To play that hard after a short turnaround ... I'm very proud of their effort.''
Taye Sullivan and C.J. Adams both had 16 points for the Plainsmen while Harris had 15. Jeremiah Johnson had 18 for the Panthers (9-3) while Kole Johnson had 16.
"C.J. was really a force inside,'' Foster said.
Putnam City North had leads of 19-10 after the first period 34-23 at halftime and 49-34 after three period.
"We changed up some things in the second half to give us a shot,'' Foster said. "We did a box-and-one on the (Jeremiah) Johnson kid. Another kid stepped up so we went to a triangle and two. Cam Mathis and Landry Harris did a good taking their shooters out of the game and give us the possessions to get back in the game. We were just able to reel them in slowly.''
The Plainsmen had cut the lead to one late before the Panthers hit two key free throws in the final seconds. Enid was only five of 12 from the line.
"That was the difference in the game,'' Foster said. "We had trouble with our free throw shooting.''
Foster singled out the defense of Mathis, Sullivan and Xavier Altidor.
"He gave us some valuable time,'' said Foster of Altidor. "Cam didn't have a great scoring game (five) but he made up for that on defense. The same way with Landry. They gave us a chance to get back in the ballgame. If we had made our free throws ... Hopefully, we will shoot better in the future.''
The Plainsmen, 3-6, will host Stillwater Monday and go to Ponca City Tuesday.
"I'm very proud of the guys,'' Foster said. "We have been holding our own against some the best teams in the state. The more experience we get, the more continuity we have.''
PUTNAM NORTH 70, ENID 37
OKLAHOMA CITY — The No. 12-ranked Lady Panthers jumped off to a 15-3 lead and didn't look back in beating the 1-9 Enid girls, 70-37.
Putnam North used a 24-9 second quarter blitz to go up 39-12 at halftime.
The Lady Panthers raised their record to 9-3.
Enid was able to generate some offense in the second half
Claire Dodds led the Pacers with 19 points with three treys, two two-point baskets and four free throws. Dodds scored all of Enid's points in the first half (12) and had seven more points in the fourth quarter.
Jasia Malolo scored eight of Enid's 12 points in the third period.
Karrigan Powell had 15 and Alyssa Parmer had 14 for the Lady Panthers.
Maryangel Jibbwa scored all five of her points in the second half, including one three-pointer.
