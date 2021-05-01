High hopes were flowing after Enid's 5-0 win over Midwest City at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Saturday for the Plainsmen's 14th straight victory in their last scheduled home game of the season.
The Plainsmen (22-11) are hoping the last actual home game is May 15 when David Allen hosts both the state 5A and 6A championship games.
“That's been our motto — that's going to be our last home game,'' said Enid coach Brad Gore. “I'm not going to say it's going to happen but it's what we're shooting for.''
The Plainsmen will need to win their regional at Edmond Memorial this week where they will be pitted against Jenks in the first round. District 6A-4 champion Edmond Memorial will meet Muskogee in the other opening round game.
Jake Kennedy, Dallas Goodpasture and Maddux Mayberry combined for a two-hitter in Enid's fifth shutout win of the season. The defense had two key double plays. Kade Goeke had a triple and scored twice. Garrett Shull had an RBI triple while Jake McCool drove in two runs. McGage Hartling was two-rof-rtwo with an RBI.
“Without a doubt we're rolling as good as we could right now,'' Gore said. “The kids have gotten better every game. If we're struggling in one area, we step up in another. We have good chemistry.''
Kennedy (back) and Goodpasture (hamstring) were coming off of injuries. Kennedy had a no-hitter until the fourth in his first mound appearance in two-and-a-half weeks.
“I'm good now,'' Kennedy said.
Kennedy struck out four and walked two. Juwan Dancy spoiled the no-hitter with a single to left with one out in the fourth.
“I wasn't thinking about it (no-hitter),'' Kennedy said. “I was just trying to throw strikes and keep it going. I found my fastball. I got ahead in the count and then went with my curve and changeup. I was using my off-speed to keep them off balance. Everything was good.''
Goodpasture allowed one hit and struck out one in two innings. Mayberry retired all three batters he faced in the seventh, including a strikeout.
Gore said the plan was to throw three pitchers and would have taken Kennedy out after four even if he had the no-hitter.
“We're trying to get our guys organized for next week (playoffs),'' Gore said. “It was good to get all of those guys ou tthere and play a little bit and get another victory.
“It was great to have Jake back. He had command of all three of his pitches as well as he has had all year. The kid made a good swing on a 3-2 changeup (for the first hit). He had command of the strike zone and we played good defense behind him.''
Third baseman McCage Hartling made the defensive gem of the day when he picked up a slower roller by Bryson Spriggs to fired a bullet to second to begin a double play in the fourth.
In the sixth, second baseman Goeke went far to his left to not only rob Kylor Thompson of hit, but step on second in the process to begin another double play.
“Those are big inning killers,'' Gore said. “That was a good job by our defense.''
“When the defense makes plays like that, it keeps you confident,'' Kennedy said.
Goeke and Shull opened the Enid half of the first with triples to give Kennedy all the support he would need. Shull scored on a McCool single. McCool stole first and scored on a Hartling single.
Goeke made it 4-0 when he walked, stole second and eventually scored on a passed ball. Seth Carlson scored the last run in the fourth when he was hit by a pitch, stole second and third and scored on a McCool sac fly.
The 14 straight wins is the second most by a Gore-coached team. One of Gore's Chickasha teams won 26 straight one season.
The regional times will be announced Monday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
