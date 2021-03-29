ENID — Oklahoma State baseball recruit Garrett Shull made no friends in Stillwater Monday night at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Enid freshman stroked a double down left field line to give the Plainsmen a 5-4 nine-inning victory over the Stillwater Pioneers Monday night.
Relievers Louie Coca of Stillwater and Tyler Holland of Enid hooked up in a pitchers duel as neither team could score in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings after the Plaimsnen's Jake McCool tied the game a 4-4 with a two-RBI single.
Coca retired Seth Carlson and Ayden Voitik on ground outs to begin the Enid ninth. Kade Goeke drew a walk and was off on the pitch when Shull connected on the game-winning hit.
“I wasn't trying to do too much,'' Shull said. “I saw a ball out at the plate and I tried to go with it. It's history. It feel really good to get it done in a district game. Just didn't try to do too much and played the game.''
Shull knew it was a hit when he made contact.
It wasn't exactly what I was looking for but you get what you get,'' he said. “Big win for the team.''
“That was a great ballgame,'' said Enid coach Brad Gore. “Both teams fought hard. Our guys kept fighting until the end. I give a lot of credit to our players. Both pitchers (Holland and starter Blake Priest) did a great job on the night. We just kept scratching and scratching. Jake McCool had a big night at the plate along with Garrett's big hit. Goeke draws a two-out walk. Give a lot of credit to our guys. We fought hard tonight and we showed what we're capable of.''
Stillwater coach Jimmy Harris commended both teams.
“It was a great game,'' he said. Both teams play well. We'll hook it up again tomorrow (at 6 p.m. at Stillwater)
Holland came in with a runner on second and no outs in the sixth and retired the next three batters. Stillwater loaded the bases in the seventh on two singles and a walk, but Holland struck out Jaden Riley and Zach Roden to get out of the inning.
The Pioneers had runners on first and second in the eighth but Holland got Jackson Young to hit into a force play to end the inning. Riley, in the ninth, singled and stole second with two out, but Roden grounded out to end the treat
“I had to keep my composure that first inning,'' Holland said. “I ws able to throw my curve for a stroke I can't pitch with just a fastball. You got to have some offspeed stuff.''
Holland walked only one batter — an intentional walk to Coca in the seventh.
“I threw strikes and the team did great behind me,'' he said. “You can't ask for anything better than that. It was a great experience and I loved every bit of it.''
The Plainsmen are now 5-10 overall and 1-6 in District 6A-3. Stillwater falls to 14-4 and 5-2.
Enid starter Blake Priest, an Oklahoma signee, allowed only three hits over five innings. He struck out two and walked three. He left the game after walking Roden to open the sixth.
Priest had a no-hitter unitl the fourth when Coca singled after walks to Jackson Holliday and Brennan Thompson. The hit scored Holliday with Stillwater's first run. Two more came on an error and a ground out. Stillwater added a run in the fifth when Henry Hutchens singled, went to second on a passed ball and scored on a singled by Holliday.
Pioneers starter Drew Blake allowed only three hits over four innings, striking out eight and walking five.
Enid took a 2-0 lead in the third when Shull walked, stole second, was sacrificed to third by Garrett Brooks and scored on a single by McCool. McCool stole second and third and scored when catcher Young overthrew third. McCool singled in two more runs in the fifth. Goeke and Shull reached on a walk and an error and advanced another base on a passed ball.
