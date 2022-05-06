It's all come down to this for Enid's baseball team, the regional tournament. Win here and advance to the state tournament.
Friday, Enid finally hit the field and made noise. The Plainsmen defeated Ponca City 10-0 before moving on to face and defeat host Sand Springs, 3-1.
Freshman Aidan Robinson started against Ponca City. Robinson had ice water in his veins, striking out four, while only allowing three hits and no runs over five innings as Enid won via run rule.
Seth Carlson got things cracking in the top of the first scoring three on a double, giving the Plainsmen a 3-0 lead.
Enid added on in the second with a run off a Garrett Shull single and another off a McCage Hartling fly ball to go up 5-0.
Shull added on in the fourth with a solo homer, showing off his power. Carlson scored another run later that inning with a sac fly. Bennett Percival followed him with a double to give the Plainsmen a 10-0 lead.
ENID 3, SAND SPRINGS 1
Enid ace Jake Kennedy took the mound against Sand Springs. Kennedy threw seven innings of great baseball, allowing seven hits, but just one run. Kennedy also struck out six.
"Both pitchers were on top of their game today," said Enid coach Brad Gore.
Sand Springs took an early 1-0 lead and held serve until the top of the fifth.
Brock Slater got the scoring started for the Plainsmen with a single to score brother Reece Slater. Later that inning, Shull scored Dallas Goodpasture on fly ball to give Enid a 2-1 lead.
The Plainsmen added a run in the top of the seventh when Goodpasture singled to score Reece Slater.
From there, Kennedy held it down to give the Plainsmen the win.
"the guys played today with a ton of confidence," said Gore.
Tomorrow, Ponca city and Booker T. play at noon, the winner will face Enid at 2:30 with a spot in the state tournament on the line.
