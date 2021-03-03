OKLAHOMA CITY — Twenty-two point efforts from Riley Lumpkin and Noah Snowden weren't enough for the Lomega boys, who dropped a 74-56 decision to Cyril in a first round Class B boys state tournament game at the State Fair Arena Wednesday morning.
Cyril made up for that with both scoring balance — Ryan Hart with 20, Hayden Big Soldier with 16, Kole Carlson with 14 and Tewn Mack with 10.
The Pirates were 30 of 59 from the field for 50.8 percent, eight of 24 from three-point for 33.3 percent and six of nine from the line for 66.7 percent. Cyril was 16 of 30 from the field in the first half to take a 39-24 halftime lead. They outscored Lomega, 17-12 in the first period and 22-12 in the second.
Lomega was only 23 of 75 from the field for 30.7 percent and six of 32 from three-point for 18.8. They were four of 11 from the foul line for 36.4 percent.
Lumpkin was nine of 21 from the field, three of eight from three-point and one of two from the line. Snowden was nine of 23 from the field, one of seven from three point and three of eight from the line.
The loss broke a five-game Lomega winning streak.
It was the fourth straight win for Cyril, who will take a 20-6 record against the Roff-Tyrone winner at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the State Fair Arena.
Lomega's girls will face Varnum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a rematch of last year's championship game.
