PIONEER 60, COYLE 12
Coyle 12 0 x x — 12
Pioneer 40 20 x x — 60
First quarter
Pioneer — Caden Humphries 30 run (Humphries run)
Pioneer — Humphries 35 run (Rowdy Hoy run)
Pioneer — Leyton Parker 56 run (Set Lopez run)
Pioneer — Rafael Torres 4 run (Lopez run)
Coyle — 31 run (conversion failed)
Coyle — 29 pass (conversion failed)
Pioneer — Humphries 65 run (Hoy run)
2nd quarter
Pioneer — 13 run (conversion failed)
Pioneer — Humphries 55 pass interception (Conversion failed)
Pioneer — Kyle O’Donnell 22 run (Lopez run)
Team Stats
CHS PHS
First downs 5 9
Yards rushing 22-82 24-235
Yards passing 74 0
Passes 4-17-5 0-1-0
Total offense 156 235
Punts 2-13.5 1-19
Fumbles 0-0 0-0
Penalties 5-30 2-20
