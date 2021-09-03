PIONEER 60, COYLE 12

Coyle 12 0 x x — 12

Pioneer 40 20 x x — 60

First quarter

Pioneer — Caden Humphries 30 run (Humphries run)

Pioneer — Humphries 35 run (Rowdy Hoy run)

Pioneer — Leyton Parker 56 run (Set Lopez run)

Pioneer — Rafael Torres 4 run (Lopez run)

Coyle — 31 run (conversion failed)

Coyle — 29 pass (conversion failed)

Pioneer — Humphries 65 run (Hoy run)

2nd quarter

Pioneer — 13 run (conversion failed)

Pioneer — Humphries 55 pass interception (Conversion failed)

Pioneer — Kyle O’Donnell 22 run (Lopez run)

Team Stats

CHS PHS

First downs 5 9

Yards rushing 22-82 24-235

Yards passing 74 0

Passes 4-17-5 0-1-0

Total offense 156 235

Punts 2-13.5 1-19

Fumbles 0-0 0-0

Penalties 5-30 2-20

