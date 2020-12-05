WAUKOMIS — Pioneer coach Gus Overstreet won a coin flip Saturday for the Mustangs to host No. 3-ranked Laverne at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class B state semifinals.
Laverne beat Davenport, 52-12 Saturday to punch its ticket to the finals. Pioneer rallied to defeat Velma-Alma 36-32 in its quarterfinal.
"It is a good feeling,'' Overstreet said. "Lady luck was on our side.''
The Mustangs will be trying to avenge a 50-14 loss to the Tigers on Sept. 25
The winner will face the Dewar-Shattuck winner on Dec. 19 for the championship at NWOSU's Ranger Field in Alva.
