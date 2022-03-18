Sub 40-degree temperatures didn’t seem to bother the host Mustangs at the Pioneer Spring Break Baseball Tournament Friday at John D. Riesen Field.
The Mustangs were up early to work on the field after rains on Thursday night.
Pioneer’s game with Healdton started an hour late, but the Mustangs got the tournament back on schedule needing only around an hour to run rule the Bulldogs, 9-0 in four innings.
Brandon Drewke, helped by his offense scoring nine runs in the first, allowed only one hit while striking out three and walking none.
“It was nice to have a quick game like that to get us back on schedule,’’ said Pioneer coach Dave Riesen. “They were out there early working on the field and that got us acclimated to the weather. What really pleased me was I didn’t hear anybody whine about the weather or anything. They just hooked it up.’’
Drew kept things moving by throwing strikes. Second baseman Leyton Parker had four assists. The Bulldogs had runners on second and third in the second but Drewke got out of trouble with a strikeout.
“I was just getting it over the plate and letting them hit it,’’ Drewke said. “The key was strikes over balls. You get it over and control it.’’
“He throws a lot of strikes and gets ahead of hitters,’’ Riesen said. “That’s the name of the game. If you can do that, you can pitch and get people out.’’
Pioneer sent 13 batters to the plate in the first with Dakota Wingo having the big blow with a two-RBI double. Leyton Parker and Drewke both had two hits, scored twice and had RBI singles. Brock Weber had the other RBI with a ground out.
Jaycob Munholland, Cole Koontz and Drake Dotson scored on wild pitches.
“A 9-0 lead makes you more relaxed out there,’’ Drewke said.
Riesen was pleased with his defense, especially how they handled fly balls in a swift wind.
“We made a couple of good plays,’’ he said. “The wind was making it slice but we played them really well.’’
Drewke stole home in the bottom of the third to give the Mustangs a 10-0 run-rule victory over Stonewall in the evening game.
Ty Parker scored twice and drove in three runs. Dakota Wingo had a triple and scored twice. Drewke and Leyton Parker also scored twice.
Cole Koontz allowed two hits in going the distance for the shutout. He struck out two and walked two.
The Mustangs, 11-0, will play Boswell at 11 a.m. and Laverne at 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.