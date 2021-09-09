at Woodland Tournament
PIONEER 4, SHIDLER 1
Shidler 000 001 x — 1 4 5
Pioneer 130 000 x — 4 6 0
WP — Trumbley 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 14 SO, 0 BB; Pioneer — Trumbley 2-4, 2 RBI; Meyer 1-3; Stephens 2-3, 1 RBI; Booth 0-2, 1 RBI; Cantrell 0-3; Harding 0-3; Nation 0-3; Real 0-2; Peace 1-2; Godfrey 0-3; M. Murphy 2-3; Wehart 2-3, 1 RBI; E. Murphy 0-3; Kerr 0-2; Perrier 0-2; Floyd 0-2; Miller 0-2; Lewis 0-2;
PIONEER 4, NEWKIRK 3
Pioneer 040 000 x — 4 6 2
Newkirk 030 000 x — 3 10 0
WP — Trumbley 6.0 IP, 10 H, 2 ER, 5 SO, 2 BB; Pioneer — Trumbley 2-3, 2 RBI; Meyer 0-3; Stephens 1-3; Booth 0-2; Cantrell 1-3; Harding 0-1; Nation 1-2, 1 RBI ;Real 0-2; Peace 1-2;
Other softball scores:
Bixby 10, Enid 3
Fairview 9, OBA 3 (NW SHOOTOUT)
