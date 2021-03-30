PIONEER 23, DRUMMOND 6
Pioneer 343 3(10) — 23 15 1
Drummond 230 01 — 6 4 4
WP — Bergdall. LP — E. Spring. Pioneer — Booth, 3-for-4, 3 runs scored, RBI; Trumbley, 3-for-4, 3 runs scored, 4 RBI, home run; Meyer, 3-for-3, 4 runs scored, 3 RBI, double; Henneke, 1-for-5, run scored, double; Cantrell, 3-for-5, 4 RBI, double; Harding, 1-for-3, 3 runs scored, RBI; Bergdall, 2 runs scored; Dunkin, 4 runs scored; Wilson-Betchan, RBI; Real, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI; Betchan, run scored. Drummond — K. Spring, run scored; E. Spring, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Ryel, 1-for-1, 2 runs scored; Garcia, 1-for-2; Mann, 1-for-1, 3 RBI; Boeckman, RBI; N. Garcia, run scored
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.