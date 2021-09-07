The Lady Mustangs drove in nine runs in the bottom of a tied fourth inning to win 14-6 on the road against Ringwood.
Gracie Peace led off the inning with a single, that led the way to five hits for Pioneer. Peace got another plate appearance later in the inning and drove in a run on a triple to right field. The freshman also started at pitcher and allowed three earned runs, while striking out three and walking two.
Riesen said the pitching has been one of the most consistent pieces of this team during an impressive 21-game winning streak that started after the team’s opening loss to Kremlin-Hillsdale. He said Peace has gotten stronger as the season has progressed.
“Gracie Peace threw really well,” he said. “She’s just a freshman and she hasn’t thrown a whole lot for us, but I thought she came in for us and threw a ton of strikes and kept us in the game early and then our offense took over late in the game.”
Both teams finished with eight hits, but the Lady Mustangs were able to take advantage of nine Ringwood errors. Aspen Stephens was two for three with two RBI with both runs coming on a double in the first inning.
Pioneer (22-1) plays again on Tuesday, Sept. 7 in a home game against Drummond.
