WAUKOMIS — Pioneer’s 19-2 win over Cement at the Mustangs’ Spring Break Festival was the pure definition of the OSSAA’s mercy rule.
The game was stopped in the bottom of the third after the Mustangs built up a 17-run lead with three runs in the first and 16 in the second.
Pioneer coach Dave Riesen started to pinch hit for his regulars after he went through the order in the second. Pioneer would send up 21 batters up in the inning. The first 18 reached base.
“It got a little bit out of hand,’’ Riesen said. “It just snowballed, it just happened.’’
Riesen said he tried to keep the score down by subbing early, but also ackknowledged he couldn’t tell those players to lay down.
“You hate to see it go that way no matter which end that you are on,’’ Riesen said. “Everybody got to bat. The toughest part was when you’re up that long, the kids’ arms aren’t warmed up.’’
Starting pitcher Kolby Vestal went the distance, allowing only two hits over three innings. Both of Cement’s runs were unearned. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.
“Kolby did a good job,’’ Riesen said. “He got ahead of the hitters. He’s almost like a pitching machine the way he throws strikes. That set the tone for us.’’
Pioneer scored three runs in the first and 16 in the second. Ty Parker led the eight-hit attack with three RBI — antwo-RBI double in the second and a ground out in the first for another RBI.
Dayton Thrower had an RBI double in the second as well.
Vestal drove in two runs in the second on a single and after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Dakota Wingo was two-for-two with two runs scored and an RBI.
Fourteen different players scored runs and nine had RBI. Cashton Hammock scored twice.
Cement pitchers allowed 11 walks and hit two other batters.
The win was the sixth straight for Pioneer, now 11-1. The Mustangs will play Elmore City at 6 p.m. Friday.
“We did come ready to play,’’ Riesen said. “The biggest thing in a game like this is keeping your focus, which they did. In the past, we had teams lose their focus in games like this. You can always take away something good from a game like this.’’
McCurtain beat Shidler, 12-6 in the other game at Pioneer. Other games on Friday at Pioneer include McCurtain vs. Hydro-Eakly at noon, Alva against McCurtain at 2 and Elmore City and Garber at 4.
