GARBER — Pioneer’s Katelyn Trumbley took it to heart when Lady Mustangs coach Dave Riesen told his team they needed to get on top early against Covington-Douglas in the finals of the Skeltur Tournament at Garber High School Saturday.
Trumbley struck out the side in the top of the first and opened the Mustang first with a solo homer over the center field fence — her first of the season.
Trumbley allowed only one hit and struck out eight of a possible nine batters as the Lady Mustangs (5-1) repeated as tournament champions with a 12-0 three-inning run rule victory.
“You can’t get on top much earlier than having the lead-off hitter hit a home run,’’ Riesen said. “We swung the bats well (12 hits). When Katelyn is throwing like that and we swing the bats, we have a chance to be pretty good. Katelyn had a pretty good day.’’
“It makes me throw the ball better when I hit like that,’’ Trumbley said. “It felt like a pop-up, but it gave us momentum.’’
Covington-Douglas was playing its third straight game in the humid conditions after losing to Pioneer, 9-5 in the winners bracket finals and having beaten Drummond, 15-9 in the losers bracket finals.
“We were a little bit tired,’’ Daugherty said. “I’m proud of these girls. The No. 1 (PHS) and No. 2 (C-D) were playing in the final. We got where we were supposed to be. Katelyn is really good. She is one of the best around, but I liked how my team battled today.’’
Trumbley said she felt she didn’t play well in the first game with C-D Saturday.
“It helped to rest and to eat between games,’’ she said. “I was pretty pumped up. It just feels good to do it since this is my last year. We had won it the last two years and I wanted to keep it going.’’
Riesen estimated Trumbley “was throwing 10 miles per hour faster than she did the last game.
Trumbley scored three of Pioneer’s 12 runs. She had a second-inning single and walked in the third.
Aspen Stephens was two for three with four RBI and two runs scored. Her three-RBI double highlighted a six-run second.
Allie Booth was two for three with RBI singles in both the second and a five-run third.
Brooklyn Cantrell was one for two with two RBI — a single in the second and a bases-loaded walk in the third.
Stephens, Brown and Alyssa Harding all scored twice. Every Pioneer starter either scored a run or had an RBI.
Emma Nation’s two-RBI single in the third gave Pioneer its final run-rule margin. Gabby Beal had a bases-loaded walk for an RBI in the second. She, Morgan Meyer and Gracie Pease all scored runs.
Ali Mier had the Wildcats’ lone hit with a one-out single in the second. Kelsey Kramer sacrificed her to second, but Courtney Kerr struck out to end the inning.
“Having eight strikeouts in nine outs makes your defense look real good,’’ Riesen said. “She is as good a pitcher as we have ever had.’’
Risen acknowledged the winners bracket win was big.
“That made it a lot tougher for Covington-Douglas,’’ he said. “I was really proud of our kids today.’’
Pioneer, 5-1, will visit Woodland Monday.
Covington-Douglas drops to 4-3.
