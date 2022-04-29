Ty Parker was three-for-three with two triples, five RBI and three runs scored as No. 6-ranked Pioneer ended a seven-year drought by run ruling Arapaho-Butler, 14-3 to win a regional championship and qualify for the state Class A baseball tournament.
The Mustangs, 40-1, were determined to make state after falling just short of the mark last season. A shoulder injury to Leyton Parker, Ty’s older brother, proved to be major roadblock a year ago. Leyton did his part by walking four times and scoring three runs.
“It feels amazing,’’ Ty Parker said. “We knew we would get it done this year. We were upset when we didn’t make it last year. If Leyton hadn’t gotten hurt last year, it would have been a one-way trip for us.’’
Parker had a two-RBI single to highlight a five-run first, a two-RBI triple to spark a three-run second and a RBI triple in a three-run third. Brent Weber and Jacob Munholland had RBI in the first on a bases-loaded walk and a bases-loaded hit by pitch.
“We get everybody on base,’’ Ty Parker said. “That’s the reason big hits happen. After a bunch of walks (seven as a team with two hit batsmen), if they throw you a fastball, you got to jump on it. I got a lot of fastballs and I jumped on them. I knew we would come out here and get the job done.’’
Parker made the defensive play of the game when he snared a line drive by Wyatt Waldrop to begin a double play in the fourth and stop a potential Indians threat.
“That got us out of a mess,’’ said Pioneer coach Dave Riesen. “Ty had a great day … but this was such a big group effort the whole tournament.’’
Pioneer pitcher Dayton Thrower had a rough start starting off the game giving up a double to Waldrop, a walk to Aiden Cosas and a double by Brett Griffin. He settled down and didn’t give up another run until a two-RBI homer by Ryan Carlisle in the fifth.
Thrower struck out six and walked only one.
“The kids came out a little tight,’’ Riesen said, “once they loosen up, everything was fine. Dayton Thrower threw an outstanding game considering the conditions.’’
Brayden Drewke had three RBI for the Mustangs and scored twice. He had a two-RBI triple in the third.
Dakota Wingo and Cole Koontz scored twice. Koontz had an RBI single in the fourth when PHS scored three times.
It’s the eighth time the Mustangs have qualified in Riesen’s tenure as head coach. The seven-year drought was the longest stretch PHS had gone without a state trip.
“It’s great to be back,’’ Riesen said. “I’m really proud of these kids. This is not only a reflection on these kids but the kids who came before them. They are the ones who built the program and have a great tradition.’’
Arapaho-Butler had eliminated Shattuck, 20-19 in an elimination game Friday, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh. They had blown an early 12-0 lead after two innings.
“They ran out of pitching,’’ Riesen said. “That’s why it why the game yesterday (8-6 Pioneer win in winners bracket finals) was so crucial. They (A-B) were in a tough spot to begin with.’’
Pioneer will find out its first round opponent Monday when the pairings are announced by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. First round Class A games are expected to be at Oklahoma City’s Dolese Park.
