Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Kay County in northern Oklahoma... Noble County in northern Oklahoma... North central Logan County in central Oklahoma... Central Payne County in central Oklahoma... Southeastern Garfield County in northern Oklahoma... * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1143 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Hardy to 3 miles southeast of Ponca City to 4 miles southwest of Red Rock to 4 miles west of Orlando, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Stillwater, Ponca City, Perry, Morrison, Glencoe, Kaw City, Red Rock, Marland, Orlando, Lake Carl Blackwell, Kaw Lake, Lake Mcmurtry, Hardy, Sooner Lake, Ingalls and Ceres. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH