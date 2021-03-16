PIONEER 16, PC-HUNTER 4
PC-Hunter 130 — 4 7 4
Pioneer (11)5x — 16 7 1
WP — Franklin, 3 innings, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 strikeout, 0 walks. LP — McGrath, 0 innings, 2 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks. PC-Hunter — McGrath, 1-for-2, run scored, double; Garcia, 1-for-2, run scored; David, 2-for-2, 2 RBI; Kerr, 1-for-2, RBI; Craig, 1-for-2; Cambron, run scored; Ensminger, 1-for-1, run scored. Pioneer — L. Parker, 1-for-1, 2 runs scored, RBI; Hammock, 2 runs scored; Franklin, 1-for-1, 2 RBI; H. Koontz, run scored; T. Parker, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Wingo, 2 runs scored; Vasquez, runs scored; Thrower, run scored, RBI; Vestal, 1-for-1, run scored, 2 RBI, double; Hunter Koontz, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI; Rich, 1-for-1, 2 RBI; Mulholland, 1-for-2, run scored; Drewke, 2 runs scored, RBI
PIONEER 19, KREM-HILLSDALE 4
Pioneer 308 8 — 19 9 1
K-H 110 2 — 4 5 2
WP — Drewke, 3 innings, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 stirkeouts, 2 walks. LP — Stewart, 2 1/3 innings, 4 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 3 strikeouts, 6 walks. Pioneer — L. Parker, 1-for-1, 3 runs scored, RBI; Franklin, 1-for-1, RBI; Holden Koontz, 2 runs scored, RBI; Hammock, RBI; Ty Parker, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, 5 RBI, double;Wingo, 3-for-5, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI; Thrower, run scored; Vasquez, run scored; Rich, run scored, RBI; Hunter Koontz, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI; Crespin, 2 runs scored, RBI; Cole Koontz, run scored, RBI; Drewke, 2 runs scored, RBI; Munholland, 1-for-1, RBI. Kremlin-Hillsdale — Myers, run scored; Alcuitas, 1-for-2; Snodgrass, 1-for-3; Welch, run scored; Stewart, 1-for-1, 2 runs scored, RBI, home run; Snodgrass, 1-for-1, RBI
