PIONEER 10, FRONTIER 0

Frontier  000 0xx x -- 0  5  4

Pioneer 141 4xx x -- 10  6  0

WP -- Parker 4.0 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 7 SO, 1 BB; LP -- Sanders 3.2 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB; Pioneer -- Dennett 3-3, 3 RBI; Drewke 0-2, RBI; Parker 1-3, RBI; Wingo 1-1; Ho. Koontz 0-1, RBI;   Thrower 0-2; Vestal 0-1; Koontz 1-2; Weber 0-2; Frontier -- Harman 0-3; Culp 1-3; Sneath 1-2; Rexford 1-2; Buffalohead 1-2; Jefferson 0-1; Sanders 0-2; Petty 0-1; Hernandez 1-2; 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you