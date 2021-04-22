PIONEER 10, FRONTIER 0
Frontier 000 0xx x -- 0 5 4
Pioneer 141 4xx x -- 10 6 0
WP -- Parker 4.0 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 7 SO, 1 BB; LP -- Sanders 3.2 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB; Pioneer -- Dennett 3-3, 3 RBI; Drewke 0-2, RBI; Parker 1-3, RBI; Wingo 1-1; Ho. Koontz 0-1, RBI; Thrower 0-2; Vestal 0-1; Koontz 1-2; Weber 0-2; Frontier -- Harman 0-3; Culp 1-3; Sneath 1-2; Rexford 1-2; Buffalohead 1-2; Jefferson 0-1; Sanders 0-2; Petty 0-1; Hernandez 1-2;
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.