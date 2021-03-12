PIONEER 7, LOOKEBA-SICKLES 5

L-S0001310—561

Pioneer230002x—790

WP — Cole Koontz. Save — Hunter Koontz. Pioneer — Leyton Parker, hit, scored two runs; Holden Koontz, 1-for-2, RBI; Ty Parker, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Kolby Vestal, double; Hunter Koontz, 1-for-2, RBI; Braden Dewkee, 2-for-3

 

FORT COBB-BROXTON 8, PIONEER 4

Pioneer102010—432

Fort Cobb030104—862

LP — Hunter Koontz. Pioneer — Holden Koontz, 1-for-2, RBI; Kolby Vestal, 2-for-3, double, 3 RBI. 

 

Pioneer, 6-1, go Glencoe Monday for a 1 p.m. three-way with Oilton and Glencoe

 

 

