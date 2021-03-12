PIONEER 7, LOOKEBA-SICKLES 5
L-S0001310—561
Pioneer230002x—790
WP — Cole Koontz. Save — Hunter Koontz. Pioneer — Leyton Parker, hit, scored two runs; Holden Koontz, 1-for-2, RBI; Ty Parker, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Kolby Vestal, double; Hunter Koontz, 1-for-2, RBI; Braden Dewkee, 2-for-3
FORT COBB-BROXTON 8, PIONEER 4
Pioneer102010—432
Fort Cobb030104—862
LP — Hunter Koontz. Pioneer — Holden Koontz, 1-for-2, RBI; Kolby Vestal, 2-for-3, double, 3 RBI.
Pioneer, 6-1, go Glencoe Monday for a 1 p.m. three-way with Oilton and Glencoe
