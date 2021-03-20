PIONEER 9, NAVAJO 8 (9)
Navajo 020 022 002 — 8 9 3
Pioneer 010 013 103 — 9 9 2
WP — Hunter Koontz, 1 inning, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 walks, 1 strikeout. LP — Kener, 2 innings, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks. Navajo — Shumaker, 3-for-5, run scored, 2 RBI; Tison, 2 runs scored; Kener, 1-for-4; Gilbert, 3-for-5, run scored, RBI; Reese, run scored; Covey, run scored, RBI; Fixico, 2-for-2; Carter, run scored, RBI; Forbes, RBI; Schmidt, run scored. Pioneer — L. Parker, 3-for-5, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Holden Koontz, sacrifice; T. Parker, 1-for-6, 3 RBI; Wingo, 1-for-4; Thrower, 1-for-5, 2 runs scored, double; Vestal, sacrifice, run scored; Hunter Koontz, 1-for-5, double, RBI; Weber, 1-for-3; Hammock, run scored; Drewke, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored
