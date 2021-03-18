Pioneer Festival
PIONEER 19, CEMENT 2
Cement 101 — 2 2 3
Pioneer 3(16)x — 19 8 2
WP — Vestal, 3 innings, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks.LP — Mackey, 1 inning, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks. Cement — Massey, 2-for-2, run scored; Rhoads, run scored. Pioneer — L. Parker, 2 runs scored Rich, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI; Drewke, 1-for-2, run scored; Franklin, run scored; Hammock, 2 runs scored T. Parker, 1-for-2, double, 3 RBI; Mulholland, 1-for-1, run scored; Wingo, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored; Vasqez, run scored, RBI; Thrower, 1-for-1, 2 runs scored, RBI, double; C. Koontz, run scored; Vestal,
