Late Saturday
PIONEER 12, OCA 2
OCA 011 — 2 2 0
Pioneer 246 — 12 7 2
WP — Holden Koontz, 3 innings, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Chandler, 2 innings, 4 H, 6 ER, 6 ER, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks. OCA — Chandler, 1-for-2, run scored, home run, RBI; Cornell run scored; Danei, 1-for-2, RBI. Pioneer — L. Parker, 1-for-1, 3 runs scored, double; Holden Koontz, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, RBI; T. Parker, 3-for-3, 2 runs scored, 3 doubles, 5 RBI; Wingo, 1-for-2, run scored, home run, RBI; Veatal, 1-for-1, run scored, double, 3 RBI; Drewke, 2 runs scored, RBI
