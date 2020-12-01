Pioneer (10-2) at Velma-Alma (10-1)

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Playoff Series: First meeting

Next week: winner plays Laverne-Davenport winner

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Campbell is a former sports writer and current part-time writer for the News & Eagle, enidnews@enidnews.com.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Sports? Send an email to daver@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Graduate of Oklahoma City John Marshall (1972) and University of Oklahoma. Been at News & Eagle since June 19, 1978. Previously worked at Oklahoma Journal, Midland, Texas Reporter & Telegram, Norman Transcript, Elk City Daily News

Recommended for you