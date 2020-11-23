Quinton (8-3) at Pioneer (9-2)
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday
Playoff History: first meeting
Next week: Winner plays Velma-Alma/Turpin winner
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: November 23, 2020 @ 5:20 pm
ENID - Graveside service for Joyce Elaine (Davidson) Fuller will held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Enid, Okla. Joyce passed Nov. 22, 2020. www.enidwecare.com
CARRIER - Celebration of life 11 a.m. Nov. 25, 2020, Your Family Church, Johnie Rauschenberg and David Bingham officiating. Under direction of Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. Donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Foundation. Remembrances at www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com.
ENID - A celebration of life service for Freddy, 51, will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, Stittsworth Memory Chapel, Pastor David Jones officiating. Arrangements under the kind guidance of the Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com.
ENID - A Service for Richard A. Patton, age 84, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
