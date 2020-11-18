Drumright (5-6) at Pioneer (7-3)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Playoff history: First meeting
Next week: Winner vs. Arkoma-Quinton winner
ENID - Toni A. Buller, 57, of Enid, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, of natural causes. No services at this time.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Lolie Morrison Jr., 55, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
ENID - Homegoing services celebrating and honoring the life of Jaimesse Thompson, 31, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
FAIRVIEW - The memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of Eugene "Gene" Stetnish, 75, of Fairview, is pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
