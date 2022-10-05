Two area gamed headline Thursday's slate as Pioneer and Kremlin-Hillsdale begin district play.
Barnsdall (4-1) at Pioneer (1-3)
Pioneer's non-district slate didn't go the way head coach August Overstreet hoped it would.
The Mustangs dropped their first three games to Shattuck, Laverne and Weleetka before getting a 32-26 win over Velma-Alma before the bye week last week.
In the losses for Pioneer, the Mustangs gave up an average of 40 points per game while scoring just 12 and were held under 10 points twice, scoring six against Shattuck and eight against Weleetka.
The 32 points in the win were just four shy of te season total combined to that point.
In Barnsdall's four wins over Copan, Foyil, Summit Christian and Claremore Christian, they weren't held to less than 44 points, averaging 50 per game in their wins.
The only loss to Wesleyan Christian was a narrow 53-52 loss, the most points Barnsdall has given up all season.
Barnsdall has shut out two teams, Foyil and Claremore Christian.
Pioneer won last year's meeting 50-0.
Kremlin-Hillsdale (1-4) at Ringwood (1-4)
Kremlin-Hillsdale coach James Worley expects a “fun game’’ when he returns to Ringwood, where he had coached for five seasons, for a 7 p.m. game Thursday.
It’s the District B-2 opener for both teams.
“I saw them (former players) at a junior high game and I told them I expected them to try to beat me and that I’m going to try to beat you,’’ he said. “We’ll hug and laugh afterwards.’’
Worley said he knows the Red Devils well and the Red Devils know him well. The Broncs will have to stop Ringwood offensive leaders Jaxon Meyer and Alex Gonzales.
Worley’s return, though, might be overshadowed by this being the district opener. It’s a new start for both teams, both of which are 1-4.
“The district opener is always nerve wracking,’’ said Ringwood coach Eric Bradley. “It can tell how the rest of your season will go. We’re looking forward to it and correcting some things.’’
Worley said the district season is a “new start.’’
“It doesn’t matter what we have done in the past,’’ he said. “We’re working toward what we have ahead of us. It gets your morale up.’’
Ringwood’s losses have come against 5-0 Timberlake, Turpin and Waynoka and 4-1 Covington-Douglas.
“I know the boys were disappointed because we beat some of those teams last year,’’ Bradley said. “But I told the boys we’re not the same team we were last year and they weren’t the same team they were last year. I’m a new coach. That’s different. We just have to stop the things that have killed our drives.’’
Gonzales scored three touchdowns in a 68-18 loss to Turpin last week. He has been able to avoid the cramping which slowed him down last season, thanks to ice baths Bradley started this fall.
Bradley said the Red Devils match up well with the Broncs. He is high on K-H quarterback Maddox Myers.
The Broncs have lost four straight since beating DCLA, 42-0 in the season opener.
They will welcome back running back Zach Snodgrass, who sat out a 50-0 loss to Balko-Forgan two weeks ago for precautionary reasons.
“A lot of kids have had to step up,’’ Worley said. “I think things are looking up for us. The key for us will be playing solid football and doing it consistently time in and time out with each snap. We’re seeing progress offensively and defensively.’’
Kremlin-Hillsdale leads the series, 17-12 since 1970, but Ringwood has won seven of the last eight meetings.
