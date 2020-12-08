WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Pioneer is looking forward to a second chance against No. 2-ranked Laverne when the 10-3 Mustangs host the 10-1 Tigers in a 7 p.m. Class B semifinal at Mustang Field Friday.
Laverne crushed the Mustangs, 50-14 on Sept. 25 in a game that reflected the score.
Pioneer was held to a season-low 146 yards rushing, 198 yards in total and was held under 20 points for the only time this season. The Mustangs allowed a season-high 325 yards rushing and 535 yards in total offense. The 50 points was the highest PHS allowed in a game as well.
Houston Bockelman rushed for 129 yards on 10 carries and scored twice (six and 69 yards). Peyton Freeman rushed for 120 yards on 15 carries and two TDs and was seven of 12 passing for 136 yards. Logen Freeman caught five passes for 114 yards and two scores.
"We're glad to have another opportunity to keep playing,'' said Pioneer coach Gus Overstreet. "That's all that matters. We're excited to be where we're at. We still have to take care of business.''
Laverne has five straight wins over the Mustangs, including 60-12 in 2019, 52-6 in 2018 and 52-6 in 2017. Pioneer coach Gus Overstreet has taken pride in scheduling a difficult as possible non-district schedule.
"The boys will never forget what happen the first time,'' he said. "That's why we play tough teams. It tests us and tells us what we needed to get fixed.''
Pioneer is 7-1 since that game with the lone loss being against Barnsdall, 26-20 on Oct. 27. The Mustangs have won five straight, including playoff wins over Drumright, 52-6; Quinton, 46-0; and Velma-Alma, 36-32.
"We think we got it fixed,'' Overstreet said. "We have some guys in different spots now. That opened our eyes up to other things. The boys made adjustments on their own ... they were telling themselves if they wanted to play in the semifinals, they would have to take care of business and do the little things right.''
This is the 12th time Pioneer has had a regular season rematch in the playoffs. The team that won the first game won seven of the previous 11 matchups.
Recent history is good. In 2018, Pioneer lost to Seiling, 44-16 in the regular season, only to win in the playoffs, 44-22.
"What has happen in the past is in the past,'' Overstreet said. "The boys know Laverne will take care of business. They are a well-coached, well-oiled machine that takes care of business and does the little things right. We got to make sure we do the little things right, too.''
Laverne delievered the knockout punch early taking a 22-0 lead in the first quarter. It was 36-0 after three quarters before Pioneer scored twice in the final period to avoid a possible mercy rule loss.
"They jumped on us early and took care of busness,'' Overstreet said. "We didn't capitalize when we had opportunities and we had too many four and outs.''
Laverne has not lost since opening the season with a 28-20 loss to Cherokee on Aug. 28. Cherokee later beat Pioneer, 22-20. The Tigers raised some eyebrows by crushing defending state champion Shattuck, 50-6 for the District B-1 title on Nov. 6.
They received a forfeit over Seiling in the Tigers' first playoff game, followed by wins over Waurika, 58-22 and Davenport, 52-12. Bockelman had 219 yards rushing on 15 carries and three scores against Davenport while Peyton Freeman had 57 yards on 12 tries and two scores.
"They made some adjustments,'' Overstreet said. "They put some different guys in some different sports, but they are still doing the same stuff they were doing against us. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. They are just as good as what they do well.''
Bockelman and Freeman have benefitted from a big, physical line that "stays on their blocks,'' Overstreet said. Both followed their blockers well and have good vision and balance.
"This is going to come down to a ground and pound game,'' Overstreet said. "Games like this are won in the trenches. We firmly believe that.
Laverne is in the semifinals for the first time since 2017, but the Tigers took state titles in 2012, 2013 and 2016 before losing to Shattuck, 30-16 in the 2017 finals.
Pioneer is in the semifinals for the first time since 2005 when Overstreet was a junior.
"We have to stay focused and stay hungry,'' Overstreet said. "It's a one-week season now. We just have to make sure we get through the week healthy. Everybody is excited. Walking through the school, you can feel the atmosphere. It's a great feeling.''
The Mustangs are riding the momentum of a come-from-behind 36-32 win over Velma-Alma in which they overcame a 26-8 disadvantage. Quarterback Ty Dennett, who came into the game with only two TD passes, threw for four scores to four different receivers — 29 to Robert Newberg, 18 to Keegan Beaver, 33 yards to Dakota Wingo and 56 yards to Kaden Humphries.
"We got fed humble pie early,'' Overstreet said. "We had to fight and claw to get back in the game. The boys showed a lot of heart and a lot of pride. They know they can't get behind like that this week. We're going to have to fire on all cyclinders the whole game.''
The win was a "great step in the right direction'' for the program, Overstreet said.
"In the past, if we got behind 26-8, we just would have folded up our tents,'' he said. "The boys never gave up. They showed heart. They believed in each other, knowing their brothers would do their jobs and whatever they had to to win that game.''
Dennett had not thrown for more than 77 yards in any one game before last week. He proved himself as a leader and a winner, Overstreet said.
"He stepped up,'' Overstreet said. "He threw the ball well and the line gave him perfect protection. I can't remember the last time we had one rushing touchdown and four passing touchdowns. The passing game was set up by the running game. It was a group effort ... again believing in each other and that their brother would be there to make the plays.
"It was just a huge confidence builder. Anytime you can come back from a 26-8 deficit and come back to win is a testament to the boys' heart, pride and everything.''
Newberg had 15 solo and two assisted stops to lead the defensive charge. Wingo had six solo and six assisted tackles. Rafael Torres had nine solo and two assisted stops. Jacob Smith had eight solo and two assisted tackles.
Beaver, who had only one catch in the regular season, had "two big catches,'' Overstreet said
"The boys took advantage of the opportunity that was presented to them,'' Overstreet said. "It doesn't matter how we did it as long as we got the W. They gave us the opportunity and we took advantage of it.''
Overstreet also singled out Leyton Parker, who had 76 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown; Marzell Washington, who had 32 yards on five carries and Wingo, who had 12 yards on three tries.
"When we needed a first down, they made sure they got it for us,'' Overstreet said. "We're not worried about the stats as long as we do our jobs. We know if we do the little things right, the scoreboard will take care of itself.''
Parker has scored 21 touchdowns this season. Dennett has 15, Humphries 13 and Washington 12.
Pioneer had its second lowest rushing total of the season (208). They lost two fumbles
Overstreet won a coin toss Saturday for the right to host the game. Home field was determined by coin flips with neutral sites being scarce because of Covid 19.
Overstreet said the home field is an advantage for non-football reasons. Fans will be required to wear masks and social distance. Fans will be permitted to bring chairs to sit on the track.
"Being able to have a normal routine is nice,'' he said. "You still have to get concession and gate workers, but it's nice being at home and not have to worry about traffic. You know the boys will be on time. Long trips are stressful. You have to make sure the kids are wearing masks and have enough room between them.''
Overstreet expects a big following from Laverne. He pointed out 60 locals help shovel some 14 inches of snow off the field so the Tigers could host Davenport last week.
"Hats off to their entire community,'' Overstreet said. "The community believes in what they are doing. I know they will be firing on all cylinders and it will be a tough game. As long as we believe in what our brothers are doing, we will be okay.''
The winner will face the Shattuck at Dewar winner Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. at Ranger Field on the NWOSU campus in Alva. Pioneer is looking to reach the finals for the first time since 2005.
"I couldn't be more proud of where we're at,'' said Overstreet, who has been back at Pioneer for seven years. "We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the kids believing in what we're doing.''
Here is a history of rematches for Pioneer in the playoffs.
1975 — Regular season — Pioneer 15, Medford 14. Playoffs — Pioneer 20, Medford 14
1988 — Regular season — Pond Creek-Hunter 22, Pioneer 9. Playoffs — Pond Creek-Hunter 30, Pioneer 6
1989 — Regular season — Kremlin-Hillsdale 46, Pioneer 0; Playoffs — Kremlin-Hillsdale 18, Pioneer 8
1997 —Regular season — OCS 55, Pioneer 22. Playoffs — Pioneer 36, OCS 22
1999 — Regular season — Pioneer 30, Cherokee 0. Playoffs — Pioneer 46, Cherokee 6
2000 — Regular season — Pioneer 52, Morrison 22. Playoffs — Pioneer 63, Morrison 14
2001 — Regular season — OCS 33, Pioneer 16. Playoffs — Pioneer 48, OCS 25
2005 — Regular season — Pioneer 38, Alex 0. Playoffs — Pioneer 49, Alex 0. Regular season — Pioneer 14, Morrison 12. Playoffs — Morrison 20, Pioneer 0
2016 — Regular season — Shattuck 28, Pioneer 6. Playoffs — Shattuck 38, Pioneer 6
2018 — Regular season — Seiling 44, Pioneer 16. Playoffs — Pioneer 44, Shattuck 22
