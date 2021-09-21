The Lady Mustangs pulled out a 6-5 win over Chisholm on Monday, Sept. 20 in a game on a sacrifice bunt by Brooklyn Cantrell with runners on the corners.
The Lady Longhorns jumped out to a 3-0 lead through two and a half innings before Pioneer put three across in the bottom of the third and one more in the fifth to take the lead. Joley Harris hit a big two-run double in the top of the seventh that put her team back on top, and then Pioneer took advantage of a Chisholm error to score the tying run.
Mustangs starting pitcher Katelyn Trumbley had 13 strikeouts and walked three batters, and was two for five with a triple at the plate. The Lady Longhorns finished with two more runs than the Lady Mustnags (11-9), but had six errors to Pioneer’s four.
The Lady Mustangs have now won 33 games in a row. Chisholm falls to 19-12 on the season.
