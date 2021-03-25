Chisholm Trail Tournament
DRUMMOND 13, CIMARRON 2
Cimarron 002 — 2 0 1
Drummond (12)1x — 13 8 0
WP — Norris, 2 2/3 innings, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 strikeouts, 6 walks. Drummond — King, 1-for-1, double, RBI; A. Longpine, 2 doubles, 4 RBI; Salinas, double, RBI
PIONEER 9, DRUMMOND 6
Drummond 050 100 0 — 6 6 2
Pioneer 510 012 x — 9 10 2
WP — Vestal, 6 innings, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Longpine, 5 innings, 9 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks. Drummond — B. Longpine, 2-for-3, run scored, 3 RBI;, double Salinas, 1-for-4, run scored; King, 1-for-3, run scored; Ehardt, 1-for-4, run scored, 2 RBI; Shiner, 1-for-3, run scored; Donaldson, run scored. Pioneer — L. Parker, 2-for-4, run scored; Drewke, 1-for-3, 3 runs scored; T. Parker, 1-for-4, run scored; Wingo, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored; Thrower, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI; Vestal, 1-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI; Hunter Koontz, 1-for-3, 3 RBI; Weber, RBI
