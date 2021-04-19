PIONEER 9, TIMBERLAKE 0
Pioneer 900 00 — 9 8 2
Timberlake 000 00 — 0 3 2
WP — Thrower, 2 innings, 0 H, 0 R, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Brewer, 1 innings, 8 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 1 strikeout, 2 walks, Pioneer — T. Dennett, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored; T. Parker, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI, double; Wingo, 2-for-3, run scored, double, home run, 4 RBI; Holden Koontz, run scored; Thrower, run scored; Weber, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI; Rich, 1-for-3, run scored, double, 2 RBI; Hammock, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI. Timberlake — Jenlink, 1-for-2; Addison, 2-for-2
