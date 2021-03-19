PIONEER 6, ELMORE CITY 3
Elmore City 102 000 0 — 3 3 2
Pioneer 110 301 x — 6 5 4
WP — Thrower, 7 innings, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 15 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Frazier, 2 innings, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks. Elmore City — Sawyerm 2 runs scored; Amparano, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI ; Ferris, 2-for-3. Pioneer — L. Parker, 2 runs scored; Drewke, 3-for-3, RBI, 2 runs scored; T. Parker, RBI; Wingo, 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Thrower, 1-for-3; Vestal, run scored; Weber, sacrifice; Hammock, run scored
