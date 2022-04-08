At 26-0, Pioneer High School’s baseball team is in the midst of what could be a very special season for the Mustangs.
“I knew going in we had a chance to be good,” said coach Dave Riesen. “We have played up to expectationsm perhaps better than anticipated. We have five seniors that start and we expected them to bring leadership. Right now, our biggest concern is shoring up our defense.”
One of the keys for Pioneer thus far is sophomore pitcher Ty Parker. Parker is 7-0 and until last Saturday, had not given up a run. The pitcher tops out at 87 mph on his fastball and has received early looks from Oklahoma State. Parker has thrown two no-hitters this season.
Along with Parker, Dayton Thrower is 4-0 with an ERA under 2.00. Thrower went 9-0 last season.
Senior Dakota Wingo is hitting over .400, and has appeared in relief for the Mustangs, and had 13 strikeouts in relief in a game earlier in the season. Cole Koontz is hitting over .350 and has also starred on the mound, with a 4-0 record and a sub 2.00 ERA.
Pioneer, in the midst of a great season, has a duo on the verge of some national history.
Brayden Drewke and Layton Parker are close to the national record for combined runs scored in season by a leadoff and number two hitter. Parker has also 20 stolen bases, and is hitting over .400.
With the playoffs on the horizon, it only gets tougher from here, something Riesen and his staff are aware of.
“I’m concerned about southern schools,” Riesen said. “Those schools are always really good. We tried to play some of them but games had to change. They are obviously very good teams, we hope to run into them in the state tournament.”
Pioneer has never won a state title. In 2006, the Mustangs started 36-0 before losing in the state semis.
