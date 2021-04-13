CHISHOLM 16, PIONEER 6
Pioneer 302 1 — 6 11 4
Chisholm 466 x — 16 10 3
WP — Jackson. LP — Stephens. Pioneer — Booth, 2-for-3, run scored; Stephens, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI, home run; Trumbley, 3-for-3, run scored, RBI, 2 doubles; Meyer, 1-for-3, run scored; Henneke, run scored, RBI; Cantrell, 2-for-2, RBI; Nation, 1-for-2; Harding, 1-for-2, RBI. Chisholm — Crabtree, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored; Arnold, 1-for-3, 3 runs scored, home run, 4 RBI; Jackson, 2-for-2, RBI; Myers, 2-for-2, 3 runs scored, 2 home runs, 6 RBI; Harris, run scored, RBI; Killen, 2-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI, double; Pina, 1-for-2, 2 RBI, double; Bowles, 1-for-1, 2 runs scored; Meek, run scored
COV-DOUGLAS 12, WAUKOMIS 0
Waukomis 000 — 0 4 2
C-D 741 — 12 12 0
WP — Stowers. LP — Parks. Waukomis — C. Gilliland, 2-for-2; Shaw, 1-for-2; Robinette, 1-for-1. Covington-Douglas — Kerr, 2-for-2, run scored, triple; Kramer, 1-for-1, RBI; Kingcade, run scored; Gabehart, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, RBI, triple; Garcia, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, RBI; Sherman, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, RBI; Stowaers, 1-for-2, 2 RBI, double; Haken, 1-for-1, run scored, 3 RBI; Taylor, 1-for-2, run scored, triple; Chartier, 1-for-1, run scored, RBI, triple; Pope, run scored
