Enid Rotary Club on Saturday sponsored Pints for Polio, with portions of proceeds from multiple local restaurants going toward the eradication of polio. Since 1979, polio cases have been reduced by 99.9% through efforts made by Rotary International, which was a founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.
Three participating locations, Enid Brewing Co., Land Run Steakhouse and Napoli's, donated $1 from every beer sold to Pints for Polio. There was a goal to raise $1,000, Courtney Dennis, chair of the Pints for Polio initiative, said. She said they were on their way to likely surpassing their goal.
Enid Rotary Club will try to host more social events in the future, President Carrie Sanders said, which can help boost the groups membership, as well as provide awareness for initiatives such as the eradication of polio.
Polio affects mostly children under 5, and the disease has been largely eradicated thanks to vaccines, but the disease is still around. According to the Centers for Disease Control, cases were detected in New York in September, with an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County, as well as detection in wastewater samples in the area, meeting the World Health Organization's criteria for the virus. Poliovirus can still be transmitted to this day among those who are unvaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.