PHOTOS: NJCAA Region 2 soccer tournament
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
A Celebration of Life service for Betty Jo Metcalf, age 94, will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, at Crosspoint Church. Burial will follow in the Timberlake Cemetery, Jet under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Visitation for Patrick Darnell Phillips, age 36, of Enid will be Friday, October 29, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. at the Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, Enid, OK. Arrangements are made by Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Elsie Mae Shipley will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 29, at Bible Baptist Church. Interment is in Alva Cemetery. Visitation with family Thursday evening 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home of Alva.
Funeral service for Dutch Kimmell, 90, will be Friday, October 29, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in United Methodist Church, Covington. Burial follows in Covington Cemetery. Visitation with family Thursday 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Anderson-Burris Funeral Home. www.andersonburris.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former mayor, bank VP released to community supervision
- Lengthy lawsuit over land: City takes next steps in million-dollar dispute for Kaw Lake pipeline
- Chisholm set to buy nearby land for $160K; bond issue down the road for new HS building
- Oklahoma resumes executions, kills inmate for 1998 slaying
- Ringwood on verge of first district title in 49 years
- Enid man sentenced for 2019 charge of lewd acts to child
- Halloween, fall activities set for this weekend across Enid
- Portion of 5th officially renamed to honor late Enid reverend
- Oklahoma's first execution since 2015 set for Thursday
- Local food service begins offering meal prep subscriptions
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.