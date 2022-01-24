PHOTO: Lady Trojans win Caney Valley tournament
The funeral for Dana L. Bundy, 60-year-old Enid resident is 2:00PM Thursday, January 27, 2022 in the Henninger-Hinson Chapel. Burial will follow in Paradise Cemetery near Breckinridge.
The funeral for Carol Ann Wight, 88-year-old Enid resident is Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 1:00PM in the Henninger-Hinson Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Janell Webber, 83, of Enid are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be Shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
- Church steps up to help Enid man after mother passes away
- Claire's opens up in new location
- 'Wake up, downtown Enid': New nightclub opens on Randolph
- Enid area school districts asking for subs with new chamber initiative
- Enid customers can sign up as construction continues for 2 fiber-optic networks
- Local pastor enjoys operating Enid's New York-style hot dog cart
- OSDH: Garfield County gains 696 new COVID-19 cases; active across state jumps to 112,540
- Governor offers plan to solve teacher shortages with state employees
- Carver closes for rest of week due to 13 staff out sick
- Man receives 10-year suspended sentence for 2020 charge of lewd or indecent acts to child under 16
