Results of Monday 5 April Scramble.

1st Place Team:

Larry Baggett

James Wright

Wes Hurlbut

Bill Boedecker

2nd Place Team:

Mike Stringer

Bob Randall

Floyd Lord

Daniel Saiz

3rd Place Team:

Richard Minton

Larry Guerkink

Butch Vickers

Terry Sloan

Closest to the pin winners on the par 3 holes:

Hole #4 – Brett Schriever

Hole #7 Butch Vickers

Hole #11 Butch Vickers

Hole 16 – Bill Boedecker

