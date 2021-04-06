Results of Monday 5 April Scramble.
1st Place Team:
Larry Baggett
James Wright
Wes Hurlbut
Bill Boedecker
2nd Place Team:
Mike Stringer
Bob Randall
Floyd Lord
Daniel Saiz
3rd Place Team:
Richard Minton
Larry Guerkink
Butch Vickers
Terry Sloan
Closest to the pin winners on the par 3 holes:
Hole #4 – Brett Schriever
Hole #7 Butch Vickers
Hole #11 Butch Vickers
Hole 16 – Bill Boedecker
Results of Monday 5 April Scramble.
1st Place Team:
Larry Baggett
James Wright
Wes Hurlbut
Bill Boedecker
2nd Place Team:
Mike Stringer
Bob Randall
Floyd Lord
Daniel Saiz
3rd Place Team:
Richard Minton
Larry Guerkink
Butch Vickers
Terry Sloan
Closest to the pin winners on the par 3 holes:
Hole #4 – Brett Schriever
Hole #7 Butch Vickers
Hole #11 Butch Vickers
Hole 16 – Bill Boedecker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.