Pheasant Run Senior Men's Golf Association

Monday's results

1st place: Larry Baggett, Butch Vickers, James Wright, Don Nave

2nd place: Loran Frey, Paul Doss, Danny McFadden, Richard Minton

3rd place: Mike Stringer, Tim Dorsch, Gene Hollrah, Chuck Byrd

Closest to the pin: Mike Stringer, No. 4; Tim Dorsch, No. 7; James Wright, No. 11; Jerry Bliss, No. 16.

Next scramble is 11 a.m. March 15, weather permitting. Open to any male golfer over 60.

