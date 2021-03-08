Pheasant Run Senior Men's Golf Association
Monday's results
1st place: Larry Baggett, Butch Vickers, James Wright, Don Nave
2nd place: Loran Frey, Paul Doss, Danny McFadden, Richard Minton
3rd place: Mike Stringer, Tim Dorsch, Gene Hollrah, Chuck Byrd
Closest to the pin: Mike Stringer, No. 4; Tim Dorsch, No. 7; James Wright, No. 11; Jerry Bliss, No. 16.
Next scramble is 11 a.m. March 15, weather permitting. Open to any male golfer over 60.
