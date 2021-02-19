Local pharmacies have one common theme in terms of service.
What's good for Enid, is good for their pharmacies and vice versa.
All agree their jobs are more than just fulfilling prescriptions for customers. The pharmacy business has undergone a number of changes over the years.
Dr. Rick Hill, Rick's Pharmacy
Hill, a pharmacist since 1983, sees himself as a go-between between doctor and his patients, especially senior citizens.
"We're a big source of information for them when they got questions about their medication that they didn't have time to ask the doctor or were afraid to say anything,'' he said. "They want to know what they are taking and why ... what we feel is right or wrong about it. That's what we're here for ... to tell them why they are taking it and what it's suppose to do for them.''
Many older citizens may be intimidated by the doctor, whose time may be limited. A pharmacist more likely has developed a strong one-on-one relationship and trust.
"We want to help them to know what their medication is supposed to do so they can tell if it's working,'' Hill said. "If it's not, we need to know so maybe we can change it. The doctor may not have the time to tell them what to expect from it.''
Hill said the pharmacist has the advantage of getting to know the patient over the years as well as his children and grandchildren.
"Everyone is different,'' he said. "You know to know the families to develop trust. A doctor may get to see them only for 15 minutes. It's harder for them to get to know what they need to know about them to know their needs.''
Hill and his staff have given flu shots in the past, but not this year.
The pharmacy also supplies walkers, canes and braces as well as bathroom accessories. They are open seven days a week. Hill points out a patient may need something from an hospital filled out on a Sunday.
Sometimes it's just to be a friend.
"I think there are a lot of people who call to have something deliver on holidays just for that reason,'' Hill said. "That's okay. That part never changes,''
The pharmacy also tries to support local church and school activities.
"You have to give back to the community that has supported you,'' he said.
Hill and his staff also help clients deal with insurance issues.
"Insurance companies don't want to pay for anything,'' Hill said. "Most people don't understand that. We have to work with doctors to find something covered by their insurance. We have to work with them closely to get the best product for patient for insurance.''
Steve Pryor, Scheffe's
Pryor recently observed his 40th anniversary as a pharmacist. He has owned Scheffe's since 2007 and operated a pharmacy in southeast Kansas before that.
"We're able to do things now that we couldn't do 15 years ago,'' Pryor said. "We hope we can do more things in the future. We are limited by the laws of the state of Oklahoma what we can and can't do.''
Scheffe's has been giving vaccinations for some 15 years. They have been involved in Covid 19 vaccinations.
They are heavily involved in medication therapy management which basically is making sure patients understand the medications they are taking and answer questions they may have.
Pryor and other pharmacists have been working toward legislation that would allow them more freedom in managing diseases such as diabetes.
He points out pharmacists are highly trained professionals that could help people deal with diabetes or high blood pressure. Pryor said eventually they would get paid for those services.
"That would allow us to adjust medication to control blood pressure so they wouldn't have to come back to the doctor in three months,'' Pryor said. "It would free up the doctors to see more new patients and take some stress off of them.,''
Pryor and his staff work closely with Clinical Pharmacy Enhance Network not only to answer questions about the medication but work with insurance companies to defray costs.
"We have staff people who have diabetes educational training,'' Pryor said. "When the doctors don't have time to explain to it them, these people can be very helpful. We're trying to be different from what we have done in the past.''
Scheffe's has a medical supply department that includes wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds.
Pryor and other staff members are active in civic clubs such as Rotary. Staffers have volunteer at Loves and Fishes and the Junior Welfare League.
"You need to know the person to help them,'' Pryor said. "We have continued to develop relations with people so we understand who they are and how to help them live a healthy life and have a more quality life. We have to do more than just take care of people's health.''
Kyle Whitehead, Evans
Whitehead is active in promoting Senate Bill 821 which he said would give patients more of a choice. He said patients are forced to use mail orders. He said insulin during the snowstorm couldn't be shipped
"If this is passed, local pharmacies could provide many more services,'' Whitehead said. "We take care of people when life happens and life happens every day. We're taking care of our friends and neighbors. We take care of people when life happens.''
Whitehead said if such legislation is passed, it could open more than 40 jobs.
"Mail order is sucking jobs out of the community pharmacy,'' he said. "If we can hire more people, it only benefits the community.''
Whitehead said Evans offers free delivery, even through the bad weather of last February. They offered curb side for people willing to drive to the facility but didn't want to get out.
"We have a very robust home medical equipment department,'' Whitehead said. "We set up hospital beds in homes.''
Evans works closely with local hospices.
"We do a lot of end of life work so the patient can go from the hospital to the home,'' he said
They have supplied oxygen generators one can take home.
They also have a hearing aid center where patients can have a free hearing test. There is also a licensed nurse that is a weight loss consultant.
They also are offering various compound customize medications.
They will be giving out not only Covid 19 shots, but children's immunizations and shingles vaccination. The staff has given shots to patients in cars when necessary.
Whitehead has owned Evans for 21 years. He graduated from the University School of Pharmacy in 1997.
Whitehead said his pharmacists have had to spend more time working with insurance companies about coverages.
"We spend a lot of time tracking down diagnosis notes from physicians just to make sure the insurance company will pay for it,'' he said. "The one thing that hasn't changed is our philosophy of taking care of people. We just make sure the insurance issue is taken care of.''
Evans will soon be giving Covid 19 shots.The first round of vaccine arrived in mid-February. They are making room that the patient will be able to sit for 15 minutes to recover after the shot.
Whitehead serves on the board of Hospice Circle of Love. He was proud no one missed work through weather difficulties in February.
"We enjoy giving back to the community,'' he said.
Kurt Knop, Family Pharmacy
Kurt Knop, a pharmacist at Family Pharmacy for 15 years, said "it's been a lot different from when I got out of school.''
"I think we're getting better towards not only filling prescriptions, but being more involved in how we're treating the patient,'' he said. "That's a good thing.''
One role for the pharmacist is going through the patient's medication history, Knop said. A lot of patients go through multiple doctors. He said it's amazing how a medication one doctor subscribes is similiar to what another doctor has.
"We make sure that everything goes the way it should be,'' Knop said. "We do a lot of disease management education. A patient can come in and we can advise them on how to get more information and how to better manage what disease they have.''
He said the pharmacies have to be careful medications don't overlap. They carefully go through patient medication histories "to make sure we don't do anything that hurts the patients.''
That is especially important in dealing with high blood pressure.
Knop has seen pharmacies deal more in vaccinations the last 10 years with flu shots, shingles shot and tentus shots. They are preparing to give Covid 19 vaccinations but how much they can give will be dependent on how much vaccine they receive from the state of Oklahoma.
Most of those shots are boosters and not emergencies (such as a dog bite).
"We think of a pharmacy now as providing very accessible health care,'' Knop said. "We feel their meds every month or every couple of weeks. They may come to a pharmacy two or three times a month. We need to get those touch points with patients. That's a big benefit to us and seeing that have a healthy history of medication.''
Knop said new regulations have cut down on fraud. A wise pharmacist is careful to make sure the prescription is legitimate.
"You get a feel for that sort of stuff,'' he said. "If it doesn't seem right, we can all and get it verified to make sure someone is not trying to pull something on you.''
Knop has worked for both chain and independent operations such as Family Pharmacy. He preferred the later for the personal touch such as deliveries.
"We're in a much better situation to take care of the patient and be on a more personal basis,'' he said.
That personal basis allows Knop and the other pharmacist to be a sounding board for a nervous patient.
"Every medication comes with a long lists of warnings,'' Knop said. "We talk them through those risks.''
Family Pharmacy has done a lot of compound customize doses for patients.
"Everything is not one case fits all,'' he said. "We do a lot with compounding hormones in pain creams. We do a lot of different things in the compound lab.''
Another major change, he said, has been dealing with insurance companies. An insurance could change every year and sometimes changes twice a year, he said.
"Sometimes you could be taking a drug for a year and the insurance changes and you have to change it to something else,'' he said. "We're constantly working with insurance companies. It's a game that you have to play just to take care of the patient the best you can.''
Family Pharmacy owner Grant Deal has been a strong support of local schools, Knop said.
"I know he spends a lot of money supporting the FFA and the stock shows,'' he said. "We try to be supportive of every program. We want to be as big part of the community as we can be.''
