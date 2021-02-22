EDMOND — Oklahoma Bible Academy's John Pethoud qualified for the finals in two events at the Class 5A state swimming preliminaries at the Edmond Aquatic Center Monday.
Pethoud was seventh in qualifying for both the 100 breast (1:04.99) and 200 individual medley (2:13.86). The top eight qualified for the finals.
OBA teammate Evan Rutledge qualified for the consolation finals in the 100 free (1:00.30). That was good for 16th place and the final qualifying berth.
He failed to qualify for the 50 free finals where he was 22nd in 26.62.
Action will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Edmond Aquatic Center at Mitch Park. The 6A state meet will be held Wednesday and Thursday at Jenks High School.
