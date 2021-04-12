PC-HUNTER 16, CIMARRON 7
PC-Hunter 014 56 — 16 6 3
Cimarron 110 05 — 7 4 2
WP — Garcia, 3 2/3 innings, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Lamb, 3 innings, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 strikeouts, 7 walks. PC-Hunter — McGrath, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, 2 doubles; Garcia, 3 run scored; David, 3 runs scored; Theophilius, 2 runs scored; Kerr, 1-for-3, 3 runs scored, RBI; Myrick, 2-for-4, run scored, 3 RBI; Cambron, 1-for-1, run scored, 2 RBI; Ensminger, run scored. Cimarron — Moore, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Poage, run scored; Andrew, 1-for-2, run scored; Bartell, run scored; Lamb, 1-for-1, 2 runs scored, RBI; Z Dalton, RBI
