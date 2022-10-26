Park Avenue Thrift has awarded their fall grants to 15 non profits in Enid. The funding amount this fall totals $156,795.
“We are so thrilled to be able to fund great Enid organizations and projects this fall, including funds to renovate and update Adventure Quest Tot Lot for Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, community outdoor mural for Hayes Elementary, and underwrite Chautauqua-in-the-Schools for Chautauqua Council of Enid,” said Stela Jantzen, Park Avenue Thrift Executive Director. “This is all thanks to our amazing shoppers, donors, employees, board members, and everyone who helps promote Park Avenue Thrift. We are all working together for Enid.”
The other 2022 fall grant recipients are 4RKids Foundation, Bennie’s Barn Horse Therapy Ranch, Chautauqua Council of Enid, Enid Public Schools STEAM, Enid SPCA, Enid Street Outreach Services, Enid Symphony Orchestra, Gaslight Theater, Girl Scouts Service Unit 603, Hayes Elementary, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, Monroe Elementary, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, Waller Middle School, and Youth and Family Services.
Park Avenue has currently awarded $8,539.07 to 30 different Enid classroom projects. Park Avenue has also sponsored several organization events in 2022 such as Hedges Speech and Hearing Silent Film Night, Tri-State Music Festival, CDSA Be Fit Kids Buzz Run, Gaslight’s Shakespeare in the Park, Gaslight Kids Drama Camp, Atelier Songwriter event, SPCA Annual Festival, and 4RKids Turkey Trot.
