The Enid campuses for Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Northern Oklahoma College along with Enid Public Schools are working together to develop programs that address the teacher shortages in Northwest Oklahoma.
Darrell Floyd, Superintendent of Enid Public schools wanted to encourage his paraprofessionals or teacher assistants to become certified teachers. Floyd said, “We are struggling to find teachers and we need to build our teacher pipeline.”
Floyd contacted the local colleges and now Northern Oklahoma College and Northwestern Oklahoma State University are working together on a Para to Degree program. This program will help students finish their associates and/or bachelor degree to help Floyd and other northwest area schools with more teachers. “Northwest Oklahoma is in need of well-trained educators,” said Dr. Jen Oswald, Chair of Education at NWOSU. “Together with NOC, NWOSU is committed to being part of the solution.
NOC Social Science Instructor Tiffany Meacham added, “The partnership we have developed will allow us to work closely together to create an individualized plan that will best fit each paraprofessional's needs to complete their degree.”
Earlier this fall, NWOSU and NOC announced a fast-track course of study for completion of the elementary education degree developed for the students at these two institutions of higher learning. This program will allow Enid campus students to earn an associate degree and a bachelor degree in three and a half years, enabling them to be in the classroom and teaching more quickly than they could through traditional programs.
“As Oklahoma is facing a teacher shortage, this program allows students to obtain their degrees faster while still receiving the same great quality education for which Northern and Northwestern are known,” said Tiffany Meacham, Enid academic adviser for elementary education at NOC.
The fast-track program will meet current standards for educator preparation so that completers have the knowledge and skills necessary to become highly effective educators who are ready to support the learning needs of Oklahoma’s students.
A meeting with additional information will be held Monday, Nov. 7 at NWOSU Enid, 2929 E. Randolph at 6 p.m.
This meeting will have more information regarding all options to complete a degree – fast track, full-time, part-time with a mix of traditional, hybrid, or online course options. Advisors will work to create individual plans for students. Financial aid and scholarship information, including the Inspired to Teach initiative, will also be discussed.
