Controversy surrounded Enid’s 5-2 loss to Putnam City North Friday at the Gladys Winters Memorial Tournament at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Fans could complain about a controversial interference call or some jawing between the two teams, but in the end three stats would be a lot more costly to the Plainsmen (8-11), who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end.
Enid left 11 runners on base, including the bases loaded in the second and fourth. Panther pitchers Landon Fonzi and Hayden Thornton would combine for nine strikeouts, seven of which came with runners on base. The Plainsmen, coming off scoring 33 runs its last two games, had only three hits.
“They just wanted it a little worst than we did,’’ said Enid coach Brad Gore. “Tip your hat to them. They did what they had to do to win.’’
Plainsmen starter James Humphrey threw four and two-thirds shutout innings before leaving after walking the bases loaded with two outs in the fifth. Fonzi’s bloop single brought in two runs.
In the fifth, EHS appeared to have Cooper Attebery picked off second for the second out. However, umpires ruled there was interference and Attebery was awarded third base, bringing out Gore to argue.
“I have never seen that ever called at second, especially when we were standing on the bag,’’ Gore said. “I had no idea what the call was.’’
Austin Miller drove in Attebery with a single. Holden Bradford’s two-RBI double scored Miller and Joey Hammond, who had walked.
“He (Humphrey) just started walking too many, but he did a darn good job,’’ Gore said. “I was pleased with James. We just couldn’t get him any runs. They got some timely hits.’’
Shull gave Enid a 1-0 lead in the first when he singled, stole second and scored on an error. Kade Goeke made it 5-2 in the second on hustle. He reached on a fielder’s choice and took second on the play. He would score on a wild pitch.
Reliever Thornton did not allow a hit and struck out four.
Enid would leave runners on third in the first, second, fourth and fifth.
“We didn’t get a timely hit and we struck out too much,’’ Gore said. “That’s what got us beat. We just have to get a little more prepared and I have to do a better job of getting them prepared for the game.’’
There were some words between the two teams at the top of the seventh but the coaches were able to separate them before any major trouble.
“It was just a little mouthing off,’’ Gore said. “Nothing came of it. Guys wanted to win on both sides. As long as nobody doesn’t do any stupid, it’s part of the game sometimes. It is what it is.’’
The Plainsmen will play Edmond North at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the final game of the tournament festival. Dallas Goodpasture is scheduled to pitch for EHS.
