POND CREEK — Six different players scored touchdowns as Pond Creek-Hunter (2-0) remained undefeated with a 52-0 victory over Deer Creek-Lamont Thursday. The game was stopped at halftime because of the 45-point mercy rule.
Quarterback Ethan Ensminger hit Harrison Stapleton on a 65-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring and later scored on a 28-yard run.
Ashton Banks had touchdown runs of 13 and 57 yards as well as two two-point conversion.
Conner Czapansky had a 28-yard run for a score as well as a two-point conversion.
Josh Foster (three-yard run) and Brody Schuermann (16 yard run) had the other Panther touchdowns.
Pond Creek-Hunter’s defense held the Eagles to 41 yards rushing and nine yards passing. They forced four turnovers — all coming on fumbles.
“I felt like we played better for the most part,’’ said Pond Creek-Hunter coach David Kerr. “We got a lot of kids some action and that is a good thing. The boys were able to stay focus.’’
The Panthers will go to Buffalo on Sept. 10. DCLA, 0-2, is off next week before hosting Covington-Douglas on Sept. 17.
CANTON 50, GEARY 0
CANTON — Luke Swartwood ran for two scores, threw a touchdown pass to Hudson Scott and ran a kickoff return for a score as Canton mercy ruled Geary 50-0 Thursday to raise its record to 2-0.
It was the second straight game Canton scored 50 or more points.
The Tigers will visit Beaver next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.