The Pacers are on a three-game winning streak after knocking off Putnam City and Ponca City in a home doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Enid finished with one error and no runs allowed between the two games, with sophomores Kate Bezdicek and Camryn Patterson both coming away with wins.
The Pacers put across five runs in the first and second inning against Putnam City, before eventually winning in a four inning run-rule, 10-0. Bezdicek allowed one hit and struck out six batters in the game, while going two for three with a double at the plate. Tiara Henry went one for two with a double.
In the second game, Enid came away with a 6-0 win despite allowing seven hits in the game. Patterson struck out four batters and walked none.
“That was kind of crucial, was the no walks and no errors with some timely hitting,” Enid head coach Chris Jensen said. “Ponca City isn’t a bad team and we were able to hold them down pretty good.”
Chloee Robinson had a double and a triple in four trips to the plate. Patterson went two for four at the plate as well. Saherena Williams went two for three in the second game and had five stolen bases over the course of the double header.
Coming off the heels of a 5-1 win over Putnam City North on Monday, Enid has allowed just one run over the course of its winning streak. Enid played 16 games before reaching its fourth win of the season, but has turned it around to win eight of its last 12 games.
“Our defense has been really, really good the last couple of weeks,” Jensen said. “I think the girls have kind of caught their breathe after that slate of games we had in the first half of the season and now they’re able to relax and kind of settle down and you’re starting to see a lot more doubles and triples, especially with runners in scoring position.”
The Pacers will be back at home on Thursday, Sept. 30 against Piedmont at 6 p.m. The regional bracket is expected to be released on Friday.
