It was a tale of two games Monday as the Pacers swept a doubleheader against Dover. Enid won the first game, 6-5 and the second, 10-0.
The first game came down to the bottom of the seventh after Enid surrendered a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh, trying to close out a win.
The game was tight the whole way, as both teams traded the lead back and forth. Enid took the 5-4 lead when Tiara Henry hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Henry was walked in the bottom of the seventh to become the winning runner when a Camryn Paterson double brought her home to end game one.
Desirae Sutton pitched all seven innings for the Pacers and allowed 11 hits and struck out two.
The second game ended in the bottom of the fourth when Enid pulled out a 10-run lead, scoring in all but the first inning as Kinzley Lebeda threw a three-hitter complete game. Henry, Patterson, Taylyn Canchola, and Mady Withey each drove home two runs.
The Pacers were clean in the field also, not committing any errors, while Dover committed two. Canchola homered to left in the bottom of the fourth, as did Henry.
With the sweep, Enid moves to 16-8 on the season. Coming in, the Pacers were 16th in the OSSAA 6A rankings. Next, Enid hosts Santa Fe South on Tuesday before rounding out the season with three games against ranked teams: one versus Guthrie, and two at Kremlin-Hillsdale to finish the season.
