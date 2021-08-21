The Pacers fell behind early against Howe in their first game of the Stillwater Festival, and weren’t able to capitalize on a late-game push, falling 8-3.
Enid gave up six runs in the first inning and two more in the second, despite allowing one walk and no errors. The Pacers scored their first run in the fourth inning and two in the fifth to drop their third straight game.
Enid head coach Chris Jensen said he was pleased with the performance of his sophomore pitcher, Camryn Patterson, particularly after the team’s slow start.
“Camryn settled down, we started hitting the ball really well late,” he said. “We had three lineouts in the last two innings. We had our chances, but we’re just going to have come up and be more consistent at the plate.”
Howe is 12-3 in 2A this season, and Jensen credited the team’s hitters for putting the ball in play. Their opponent scored their eight runs on 12 hits.
The Pacers finished with five hits, including a single and a double from Mady Whithey. The second baseman finished two for three at the plate with two RBIs.
“She batted two-hole for us and they threw a good pitcher at us,” Jensen said. “She threw upper-50s at us which is pretty decent speed for fast pitch at this level and Mady was able to turn it around … so she came up clutch for us with runners in scoring position.”
Sahrena Williams, Tiara Henry and Kate Bezdicek each finished one for two at the plate.
In their second game, the Pacers topped Red Oak 4-3.
The Pacers’ record now stands at 2-5. They’ll face Bixby at 6 p.m. Monday at home.
Lady Longhorns split at Highway 33 Classic
Chisholm bounced back from a loss against Guthrie junior varsity 11-3, with a strong finish against Anadarko 10-4, on Friday Aug. 20.
The Lady Longhorns also split their two games on Thursday on day one of the Kingfisher Highway 33 Classic. In their win against Anadarko, they held a 3-2 lead going into the fourth inning before scoring seven in the final two innings.
They finished with 13 hits and allowed just five hits and walked four batters. Emily Arnold and Ally Meek both went three for three with two RBIs. Emma Marlatt got the win after pitching all five innings. She allowed one earned run and struck out five batters.
