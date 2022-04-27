The 2022 Enid slow-pitch season came to a close Wednesday as the Pacers lost two games at Union in regional tournament action.
Enid lost to Mustang 12-1, and then to Union 15-8 to finish the season 17-13.
Desirae Sutton took the mound for game one against Union and pitched a complete game, surrendering 14 hits and 11 runs while walking four batters.
Enid fell behind early against Mustang, allowing five runs in the first inning while not scoring any of their own.
The Pacers wouldn't get on the board until the top of the fourth when Mady Withey singled to center to score Taylyn Chanchola. By then, the Pacers trailed, 10-1.
Mustang score two more in the bottom of the fourth and held Enid scoreless in the fifth to clinch the win.
"Mustang had a really talent and put together team," said Enid coach Chris Jensen. "They are the defending state champions and are really good at the plate and solid in the field."
Enid went into the game against Union, a team they had lost to twice this year, needing a win.
After scoring a run in the top of the first on a Camryn Patterson single, Enid starter Kinzley Lebeda gave up four in the bottom on the inning to give the Redhawks the lead. The Pacers' bats were quiet until the top of the fourth. trailing 7-1, Kyra Criss scored a run on a double, Withey scored a run on a grounder, Lebeda scored a run on a fly ball, and Danielle Martinez scored a run on a grounder.
Enid fell behind 10-5 after the bottom of the inning and never got closer as Union scored three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to close the game.
The losses mark the end of the road at Enid for Tiara Henry, who is committed to Southwestern (KS), and for Jessica Revels.
"It will be hard to replace them," Jensen said of the two. "Both were four-year letterwomen in both slow pitch and fast pitch. They help set the standard that we are trying to achieve as a team."
